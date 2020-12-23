Services/Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Robert Wesley Ward, an 88-year-old resident of Almo, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Almo Ward. Burial with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group will take place at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery following the service. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, December 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the service at the Church. For those attending the viewing and funeral service, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced to help mitigate the spread of COVID.

