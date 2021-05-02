Services (copy)

Erla Mae Hruza
RUPERT - A public service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Apostolic House of Prayer, 94 E Baseline Rd, Rupert, Idaho. Pastor T.J. Jackson will officiate. Interment will be at the Twin Falls Cemetery at 2 pm. Rosenau Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In accordance with the State of Idaho’s and the CDC’s recommendations, please be mindful of your fellow mourners and practice measures that will keep you and your family safe during these difficult times.
Harvey “Jack” Bell
Jerome — Harvey Jack Bell, 93, passed away quietly April 29, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10 am. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.
Florence “Evelyn” Brashears Phillips
Jerome - Evelyn Phillips, 100, passed away peacefully on April 30,2021. A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls.
Evelyn Barnes
BURLEY - Evelyn Althea Wrigley Barnes, an 87-year-old resident of the View and Malta area, slipped peacefully into the arms of her loved ones from metastatic melanoma, on Monday, April 26, 2021. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Wallis Ray Wright
TWIN FALLS — Wallis Ray Wright, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away April 26, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. May 7, 2021, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Military graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Snake River Canyon Veterans Cemetery in Buhl.
Carol Jean Edwards
TWIN FALLS - Carol Jean Edwards at the age of 88, peacefully passed from this mortal life to join her Lord and Savior, January 26, 2021, with family at her side. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 910 Shoshone Street E, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Curby Gibson
ACEQUIA — Curby Gibson, who passed away on March 12, 2018, will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Rupert Cemetery. After the services, there will be a gathering at the Skyline Bar, which was Curby's second home, 1204 E. 600 N., Jackson.
Gerald M. Luther
JEROME - Gerald M. Luther, 75, of Jerome, passed away on April 8, 2021, at St. Luke's Magic Valley. Memorial Services will be held at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel, 629 3rd Ave. E, on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 am. Condolences can be left on Gerald's Memorial Page at demaraysjerome.com