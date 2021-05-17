Services (copy)

Maria Magdalena Guajardo
RUPERT—The life celebration service will be held AND live streamed at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian, Rupert, Idaho on Friday, May 21st, 2021 at 11:00AM (MST). Face masks and social distancing will be observed. To participate via live stream, go to Grace Church Facebook page, click “follow” to be allowed access to view the live stream or playback. Internment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho.
R.W. Strickland (Bill)
JEROME—His service will be held on Friday, May 21st, at the Snake River National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls Idaho.
Charles Walter McBride
TWIN FALLS—A short service will be held on May 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home 2826 Addison Ave East Twin falls Idaho 83301
There is a live web site if you cannot attend and would like to view the service. Go to his obituary page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com and click on the link.
Howard Donaldson
CALDWELL—He will be remembered at an open house on Sunday May 23rd from 10:00-2:00 @ 14975 Master’s Drive, Caldwell. Memorials can be made to The Rock of Homedale, 15777 Quartz Lane, Wilder, Idaho 83676.
Willard Raymond Jones
JEROME—A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Jerome Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave Jerome, ID 83338.
Clifford Ray Son
ELBA—The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will follow at 12 noon at Grand View Cemetery in Elba. Following the service, a celebration will be held at Elba Park.
Jo Ann Keith
TWIN FALLS—Jo Ann Keith passed away peacefully April 21, 2021 at her home in Issaquah, Washington, where she had resided for the past 5½ years. The family would like to invite family friends to a happy hour toast to Jo Ann at Rock Creek Restaurant May 22—4:30pm.