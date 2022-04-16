Services (copy)

John “Pat” Branch

KIMBERLY—John “Pat” Branch, 73 of Kimberly passed away on October 29, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday April 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the CSI Expo Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Oren Covert

TWIN FALLS—Oren Covert, 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at his home on April 2, 2022. Graveside Memorial services with Military Rites will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 3 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls, Idaho. The time has changed due to unforeseen circumstances and so please note that 3 p.m. is the scheduled time for services to begin. Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so on Oren’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Darlene Elizabeth Gibson

BURLEY—Darlene Elizabeth Gibson, of Burley, Idaho, passed away into God’s graces on April 3, 2022, at the age of 81. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Primera Iglesia Bautista, 2501 Miller Avenue, in Burley. All are invited to attend. Final arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Dr. Drew Coltrin Jones

BURLEY—Drew Coltrin Jones, DPM, a 35-year-old resident of Tucson, Arizona, and formerly of Burley, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Troy Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service, at the church.

Timothy (Tim) S. Howard

BUHL—Tim S. Howard of Buhl, passed away at Oak Creek Rehab in Kimberly on January 19, 2022. A Celebration of his Life will be held on April 22, at 11 a.m. at his graveside in the West End Cemetery in Buhl Idaho. Please come and join us as we share stories about his life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0