William “Bill” Sawers

BUHL — William “Bill” Sawers passed away at home on December 10, 2021, at the age of 75. There will be a family and friends gathering from 2—5 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Bill Sawers residence. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Buhl Quick Response, a school athletic program, or a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.