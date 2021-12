Marilyn Craner Larson

HAGERMAN — Marilyn Craner Larson, 89, of Hagerman and formerly of Burley, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her home. A memorial service and celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th Street, Burley. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering a donation to a charity of choice.