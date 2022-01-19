Deaths and Services

Linda Sue Christenson, 80, of Heyburn, passed away at her home Friday, January 7, 2022. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Heyburn First Ward, 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn, with Bishop Justin Mitchell officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Family and friends were received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, January 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral at the church. A live webcast of the service will be maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Lucy Seager, 93, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Countryside in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Rupert Third Ward building. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Clayton Ray Taylor, 70, of Almo, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Almo Ward, 834 E. 2985 S., Almo, with Bishop Doug Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest in Almo. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, January 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the service at the church.

Sarah Elizabeth Weimer, 39, of Heyburn, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Grace Community Church, 100 Meridian Road, Rupert, with Pastor Travis Turner officiating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0