Deaths and Services

Maria Magdalena Guajardo

RUPERT — The life celebration service was held and live-streamed Friday, May 21, 2021, at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian, Rupert. Face masks and social distancing were observed. To view the livestream, go to Grace Church Facebook page, click “follow” to be allowed access to view the livestream or playback. Internment followed at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

Max Duane Handy

HEYBURN — Max Duane Handy, 88, of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at home. The funeral was held on Friday, May 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Heyburn First Ward, 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn, with Bishop Justin Mitchell officiating. A visitation was held at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Lois Lucille Sanford

PAUL—Lois Lucille Sanford, 85, of Paul passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her home. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Paul Cemetery. Memorial. Services for George Sanford will also be held at this time. George passed away at home December 23, 2020. His services will include Military Rites, provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.