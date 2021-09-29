Deaths and Services

Anna Mae Benke

RUPERT - Anna Mae Benke 96 of Rupert passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Autumn Haven assisted living. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Rupert United Methodist Church. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.