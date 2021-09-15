Deaths and Services

Janice Grace Tompkins, a 90-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Pomerelle Place Assisted Living in Burley. In accordance with Janice’s wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jennifer Leigh Quigley Thomas, a 44-year-old resident of Boardman, Ore., and formerly of Burley, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Oregon. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, Idaho. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com

Bradley Jason Berlinguet