Deaths and Services

Janice Grace Tompkins, a 90-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Pomerelle Place Assisted Living in Burley. In accordance with Janice’s wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Jennifer Leigh Quigley Thomas, a 44-year-old resident of Boardman, Ore., and formerly of Burley, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Oregon. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, Idaho. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com
Bradley Jason Berlinguet
OAKLEY - Bradley Jason Berlinguet, a 50-year-old resident of Oakley, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September. 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Oakley Stake Center, located at 301 N. Center St., with Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Burial will follow at Oakley Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, September 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Tuesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
William L. “Bill” Cole
DECLO - William L. “Bill” Cole, 89 year old Declo resident, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at his home in Declo. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday afternoon, September 19, 2021 at the Morrison Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.