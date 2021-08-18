Deaths and Services

Gary Ross Jones

MALTA — Gary Ross Jones, a 69-year-old resident of Spring Creek, Nevada, and formerly of Malta, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. The funeral was held on Saturday, August 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta, where family and friends were received from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Burial followed at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ione Osterhout Broadhead MacBass, a 97-year-old former resident of the Mini-Cassia area, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Sunshine Terrace in Logan, Utah. The funeral was held Friday, August 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends were received from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Burial followed at the Declo Cemetery.

Donna Ann Martell, an 88-year-old Burley resident, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley. Burial followed at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends and family were received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church, prior to the funeral.

