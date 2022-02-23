 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths and Services

J. Lanny Brower, 78, of Heyburn, passed away at his home Thursday, February 18, 2022. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Charles Dee Christensen, 89, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pella First Ward, 160 W. 400 S., Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, February 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from noon until 12:45 p.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral at the church. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Beverly Jean Morgan, 91, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 S. Idaho 24, Rupert.

