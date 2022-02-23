Deaths and Services

J. Lanny Brower, 78, of Heyburn, passed away at his home Thursday, February 18, 2022. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Charles Dee Christensen, 89, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pella First Ward, 160 W. 400 S., Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, February 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from noon until 12:45 p.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral at the church. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.