Deaths and Services

Ramiro Tovar, 48, of Rupert, passed away Friday March 11, 2021 at his home. Services were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 20, 2021 at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church and a viewing with a rosary was held Friday March 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Leonard Ingalls, 75, of Rupert, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home. Veterans Rites started at 6:00 p.m. continuing with a viewing for friends and family till 8:00 p.m. Saturday March 20, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Colin Marriott, 86, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary. Gathering for friends and family will follow immediately after the funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.