Deaths and Services

Ramiro Tovar, 48, of Rupert, passed away Friday March 11, 2021 at his home. Services were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 20, 2021 at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church and a viewing with a rosary was held Friday March 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Leonard Ingalls, 75, of Rupert, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home. Veterans Rites started at 6:00 p.m. continuing with a viewing for friends and family till 8:00 p.m. Saturday March 20, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Colin Marriott, 86, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary. Gathering for friends and family will follow immediately after the funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Luther White “Pete”, 87, of Malta, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home. Funeral services were held at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Malt Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward building. Viewing for friends and family was held from 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Malt Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward building. Services concluded with burial in the Valley Vue Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Laren Harrison, 57, of Burley, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his home Funeral Services were held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the View 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley, Idaho. Viewing for family and friends was held from 6-8:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 18, 2021 and for one hour prior to the services also at the church. Services concluded with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral home.

