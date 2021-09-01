Deaths and Services

Robert L. Archer , 95 year old Burley resident, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. In keeping with the family wishes, a private service will be held at a later date. Cremation Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Ann Elnora Lloyd, an 81-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, located at 802 F Street, in Rupert, with Father Camilo Garcia as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. A vigil service will be held at the church from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, with the recitation of The Holy Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.