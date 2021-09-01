Deaths and Services

 Skip to main content
Robert L. Archer, 95 year old Burley resident, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. In keeping with the family wishes, a private service will be held at a later date. Cremation Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Ann Elnora Lloyd, an 81-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, located at 802 F Street, in Rupert, with Father Camilo Garcia as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. A vigil service will be held at the church from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, with the recitation of The Holy Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

