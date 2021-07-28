Deaths and Services

James Bodily
BURLEY—James Bodily, 93, of Raft River, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his home. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Raft River Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a viewing for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Raft River Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Carol Grosch
RUPERT—A “Celebration of Life” for Carol Jene (Wisecaver) Grosch, will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at the Skyline, 1204 E 600 N. Jackson (Rupert), Idaho. Please come and join us in remembering Carol and all the happy times.
Jay Leon Osterhout, 69 year old Heyburn resident, passed away at his home in Heyburn. In keeping with Jay’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.