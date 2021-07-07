 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths and Services
0 comments
Deaths and Services

Deaths and Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tammie Kate Walls

RUPERT—Tammie Kate Walls (née Reeves), age 63. One of the most genuine, giving, kind, and loving people – an angel on earth – and long-time Magic Valley resident passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living in Chubbuck, Idaho, and went to be with her Jesus on Thursday, June 24, 2021. July 1, 2021, there was a viewing ceremony at 10:00 a.m., funeral service were at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Praise Chapel 1110 8th Street Rupert, Idaho. Interment followed at the Paul Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. A webcast of the funeral service can be accessed by visiting her obituary page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.

Melba Jo Merkey

RUPERT—Gathering and viewing will be held July 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hansen’s Mortuary with an Eastern Star Memorial at 5 p.m. open to anyone who wishes to attend. An open house gathering will be in Boise at 2322 N Cole, July 7, at 6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Services

Pompella (Pam) Hernandez Saldana

Services

Services

Tammie Kate Walls

Services

Services

Myra June Kirk Beck

Services

Services

Jannie Katherine Cunningham

Services

Services

Ann & Dalmiro Alvarez

Services

Services

Ann & Dalmiro Alvarez

Services

Services

Arnold Evan Aston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News