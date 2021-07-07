Deaths and Services

Tammie Kate Walls

RUPERT—Tammie Kate Walls (née Reeves), age 63. One of the most genuine, giving, kind, and loving people – an angel on earth – and long-time Magic Valley resident passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living in Chubbuck, Idaho, and went to be with her Jesus on Thursday, June 24, 2021. July 1, 2021, there was a viewing ceremony at 10:00 a.m., funeral service were at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Praise Chapel 1110 8th Street Rupert, Idaho. Interment followed at the Paul Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. A webcast of the funeral service can be accessed by visiting her obituary page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.