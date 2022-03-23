Deaths and Services

Ruth Olsen Melling

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Ruth Olsen Melling, 84, a former Burley resident residing in St. George, Utah, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in St. George. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Elizabeth J. Holdaway Noel

TWIN FALLS — Elizabeth Jane Holdaway Noel, 48, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, in Twin Falls, following complications of COVID-19. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Paul. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Beverly Jean “BJ” Morgan

BURLEY — Beverly Jean “BJ” Morgan, 91, of Burley, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on February 15, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on March 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. E, Paul, with the Rev. Warren Rachele officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waggin Tails Rescue, 1015 I St., Rupert, ID, 83350, or Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs, Pocatello, ID, 83201, or Hope Community Food Pantry, PO Box 10, Paul, ID, 83347.

Gilbert Arthur Long Jr.

BURLEY — Gilbert Arthur Long Jr., 79, of Burley, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello from injuries suffered in a vehicular accident. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0