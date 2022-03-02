Deaths and Services

Delbert Earl Sutliff

RUPERT — Delbert Earl Sutliff, 83, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Idaho 24, Rupert, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Urn placement will take place at the View Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Benjamin Hurtado

BURLEY — Benjamin Hurtado, 44, of Burley, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022. A viewing and recitation of the Rosary will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, also at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Burial will take place at the Parma Cemetery in Parma following the funeral Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.