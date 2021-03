Jimmy “Freck” Asher, a 78-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away at his home on Monday, March 1, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Urn interment will follow at the Declo Cemetery.