Deaths and Services
Dan A. Black, age 85, of Burley, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8th, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 East 16th St. in Burley. Burial was at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley, where military rites were provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Mark Bryngelson, a 60-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service.

Richard Dedrick Jr., 55 year old Rupert resident, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.

Maria Guajardo, 81, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Michael L. Hunter, 70 year old Oakley resident, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at St Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. Services are pending under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

