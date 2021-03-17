 Skip to main content
Deaths and Services
Chon Garcia, 70, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Clarence Alan Neiwert, an 86-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Stephen Roy Hall, 83, formerly from the Magic Valley, and best known as ‘Steve’, passed away February 17, 2021 at a Lake Havasu, Arizona hospital after a short illness that developed complications. No services are planned at this time.

