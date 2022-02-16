 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths and Services

Bret R. Severe, 61, of Twin Falls and formerly of Burley, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at St Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Idaho 24 in Rupert.

