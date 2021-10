Ranae Dryden, a 72-year-old lifelong resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. Ranae’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, October 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.