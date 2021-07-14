 Skip to main content
Deaths and Services
Judy Darlene Long, a 67-year-old resident of Hazelton, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. At Judy’s request, there will be no local service. Burial will be at Zillah Cemetery in Zillah, Washington. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Norma Rose, 88, of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021. Funeral arrangements are pending and under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Marshall Lee Simco, 92, of Pocatello, formerly of Buhl, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

