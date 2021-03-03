Deaths and Services

 Skip to main content
Ted Robbins, 77, of Burley, died Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Parke View Care and Rehabilitation. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.

Rosanne Marie Schodde

RUPERT—Rosanne Marie Schodde, a 74-year-old Idaho Falls resident, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian Rd., Rupert, Idaho. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Alden Samuel Tolman

BURLEY—Alden Samuel Tolman, an 18-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday evening, February 24, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley, with Bishop David E. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

