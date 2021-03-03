Deaths and Services

Rosanne Marie Schodde

RUPERT—Rosanne Marie Schodde, a 74-year-old Idaho Falls resident, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian Rd., Rupert, Idaho. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Alden Samuel Tolman

BURLEY—Alden Samuel Tolman, an 18-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday evening, February 24, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley, with Bishop David E. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.