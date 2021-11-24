Deaths and Services

Manuel Davila

RUPERT — Manuel Davila passed away peacefully in the afternoon of November 5, 2021, at an Arizona hospital surrounded by his three sons: Shane, Richard and Wyatt. He was known for his athletic ability and later while attending Minico High School in Rupert, he excelled in football, track and wrestling. Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Herlinda Davila, and his brother, George Davila. Manual is survived by his five sisters, Beatrice, Delores, Ninfa, Irma and Juanita; his brother, Abel; and sons Shane, Richard and Wyatt. Manuel also had five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. A virtual celebration of life was held on Nov. 18, 2021, at 7 p.m., Mountain time.