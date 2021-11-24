Deaths and Services

Manuel Davila
RUPERT — Manuel Davila passed away peacefully in the afternoon of November 5, 2021, at an Arizona hospital surrounded by his three sons: Shane, Richard and Wyatt. He was known for his athletic ability and later while attending Minico High School in Rupert, he excelled in football, track and wrestling. Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Herlinda Davila, and his brother, George Davila. Manual is survived by his five sisters, Beatrice, Delores, Ninfa, Irma and Juanita; his brother, Abel; and sons Shane, Richard and Wyatt. Manuel also had five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. A virtual celebration of life was held on Nov. 18, 2021, at 7 p.m., Mountain time.
Mabel Judd Southwick
MERIDIAN — Mabel Judd Southwick, 94 of Meridian and formerly of Burley, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Grace Assisted Memory Care in Meridian. The funeral was held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family were received from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. A webcast of the funeral is be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.