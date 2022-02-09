Deaths and Services

Alan Lloyd Cardon , 76, of Rexburg and formerly of Burley, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at his home. The funeral was held at noon Friday, February 4 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rexburg East Stake Center, 387 S, Fourth E., Rexburg, with Bishop Kent Desse officiating. Burial followed at Sugar-Salem-Moody Cemetery in Sugar City under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Bruce Charles Ford, 80, of Heyburn, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., Burley. Friends and family will be received at the church from 10 until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.