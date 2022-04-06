Deaths and Services

Kim Cranney

BURLEY — Kim Cranney, 74, of Burley, and a former longtime resident of Oakley, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church. Kim’s final resting place will be at Marion Cemetery in Oakley. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton

TWIN FALLS — Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton, 86, of Twin Falls, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022. A graveside service to honor Jim’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., Burley, with military honors performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Russell D (Rusty) Holm

BURLEY — Russell D (Rusty) Holm, 65, of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of Rusty’s life will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley.

Gracie Kay Stevenson

PAUL -—Gracie Kay Stevenson, the ten-month-old daughter of Grant and Taylor Whitaker Stevenson, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Ryan Wilkins officiating. Burial followed at Paul Cemetery under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com. Donations can be made to the Salt Lake City Ronald McDonald House in Gracie’s name.

Lenora June Tilley

BURLEY — Lenora June Tilley, best known as “June” passed away on March 23, 2022. A celebration of June's life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Star church building located at 96 S 200 W in Burley. Visitation will be Friday, April 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison Payne Funeral home located at 321 E Main in Burley. An additional visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral service. Services will conclude with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at morrisonpaynefuneralhome.com

Bryce Edward Walker

RUPERT — Bryce Edward Walker, a 77-year-old lifetime resident of Rupert, passed away early Sunday morning, March 27, 2022. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Apostolic House of Prayer, located at 94 E. Baseline Rd., in Rupert. Burial followed at Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

