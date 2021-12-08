Deaths and Services

Mildred “Millie” Denton Inouye

Mildred “Millie” Denton Inouye, 78, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, after a valiant battle with colon cancer and dementia. Millie’s life was celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday, December. 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Pastor David Carver officiating. Family and friends were received from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, December 5, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial followed at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Helenjean I. Johnson

Helenjean I. Johnson, 81, of Buhl, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at an Idaho Falls hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Jacqueline Faith Slater Sagers

BURLEY — The funeral was held on Friday, December 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. Bishop Kevin Schroeder officiated. Burial followed at the Basin Cemetery in Oakley. Family and friends were received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church preceding the service. A webcast is available and maintained at rasmsusenfuneralhome.com.

