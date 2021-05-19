Deaths and Services

Francisco Leon-Vega, 71, of Burley passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 in Ogden. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Viewing will be held 6 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service. Services will conclude with burial at the View Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Sally Deborah McDonald, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, and formerly of Hemet, Calif., passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. At Mrs. McDonald’s request, there will be no formal funeral service. Her final resting place will be private in nature. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Kenneth Reid Young, an 85-year-old resident of Rexburg and former Burley resident, passed away at home in Rexburg Monday, May 10, 2021. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Clifford Ray Son
BURLEY - passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, in Burley, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will follow at 12 noon at Grand View Cemetery in Elba. Following the service, a celebration will be held at Elba Park.
Maria Magdalena Guajardo
RUPERT - The life celebration service will be held AND live streamed at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian, Rupert, Idaho on Friday, May 21st, 2021 at 11:00 AM (MST). Face masks and social distancing will be observed. To participate via live stream, go to Grace Church Facebook page, click “follow” to be allowed access to view the live stream or playback. Internment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho.