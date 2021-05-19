Deaths and Services

Francisco Leon-Vega, 71, of Burley passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 in Ogden. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Viewing will be held 6 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service. Services will conclude with burial at the View Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Sally Deborah McDonald, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, and formerly of Hemet, Calif., passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. At Mrs. McDonald’s request, there will be no formal funeral service. Her final resting place will be private in nature. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Kenneth Reid Young, an 85-year-old resident of Rexburg and former Burley resident, passed away at home in Rexburg Monday, May 10, 2021. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

