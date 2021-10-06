Deaths and Services

Harold Eugene Povlsen , a 76-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at his home Thursday, September 30, 2021. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon, Friday, October 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Richard “Dick” Plocher

RUPERT - Richard “Dick” Plocher, 93, of Rupert passed away on August 18, 2021. graveside service with military rites will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2921. All friends and family are invited to attend. There will be a luncheon served at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert following the burial. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.