Deaths and Services

Russell D Holm, 65, of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Bartolo Ray Martinez, 57, of Rupert, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held in June at Pleasant View Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mildred Elaine Thomas, 84, of Burley, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. No formal services are scheduled. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Idaho 24, Rupert.

