 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths and Services

Deaths and Services

  • 0

Russell D Holm, 65, of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Bartolo Ray Martinez, 57, of Rupert, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held in June at Pleasant View Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mildred Elaine Thomas, 84, of Burley, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. No formal services are scheduled. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Idaho 24, Rupert.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News