Patricia Mae Allen Gunderson

ALBION—Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Patricia May Allen Gunderson, received her wings on Monday, May 10, 2021, in the early morning hours, she passed away at her home in Albion, Idaho, with her husband by her side. Her Celebration of Life will be held on June 27, 2021 starting at 2 p.m. and going until 6 p.m. at the Albion City Park in Albion, Idaho.