Deaths and Services

Sidney Lynn Fernau

RUPERT—Sidney Lynn Fernau, an 85-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Autumn Haven Assisted Living in Rupert, Idaho, with family by his side. A celebration of Sidney’s life will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, at Rupert Cemetery, where he will be buried just up the hill from his home. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Frank Dee Keicher

HEYBURN—Frank Dee Keicher, age 88, of Heyburn, died Sunday Sept. 12, 2021, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. An evening rosary service will be held at 6p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16th, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17th, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with Reverend Father Eladio Vieyra as celebrant. Military Rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Lyle Eugene Draper, an 89-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, located at 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn, with Bishop Bill Conant officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.

