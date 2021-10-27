Deaths and Services

Randy George Phillips

RUPERT — Randy George Phillips passed away peacefully at his home north of Rupert the afternoon of Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the age of 71. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, October 28, at Taylor Cemetery, located at 720 E. 129 S., Idaho Falls.

Marjorie “Sherry” Evans

BURLEY — In loving memory of Marjorie “Sherry” Evans, a 93-year-old resident of Twin Falls, who passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, in Burley. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SPCA or DAV.