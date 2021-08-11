Deaths and Services

Pearl Fay Hardy, 77, of Burley, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. A viewing for family and friends was held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Burial took place at the Rupert Cemetery following the viewing. Services were under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Elma Chugg, 95, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021. No public services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Linda S. Kindblade, a 75-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at her home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.

Steven Morrison, 60, of Rupert, passed away Sunday August 1, 2021 Funeral services were held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Heyburn Second Ward Chapel. A viewing for family and friends was held one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.