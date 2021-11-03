Deaths and Services

Salem LaVern Carpenter, 91, of Shoshone, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Traigen Isaac Carter, 20, of Burley, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial followed at Paul Cemetery.

Donna Marie Cochran, 82, of Gooding and formerly of Richfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

LaVor Ray Jackson, 87, of Hagerman, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Darien Jacob Zollinger, 56, of Malta, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, in Caldwell. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Lonnie J Wodskow, 76, of Paul, passed away at his home Thursday, October 29, 2021. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

