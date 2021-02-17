 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths and Services
0 comments
Deaths and Services

Deaths and Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Verlee Darlene Hall, 84, of Paul, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ernest "Ernie" Howcroft, 71, of Buhl, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Cherril Wheeler Moses, 97, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Nedra Ann Robinson, a 76-year-old resident of Hansen, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Paul Delbert Morrison

RUPERT - Paul Delbert Morrison, a 61-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation in Rupert. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m Wednesday, February 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Jim Plocher

RUPERT - Jim Plocher, 67, of Rupert, passed away Thursday February 11, 2021 at the Cassia Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Rupert Cemetery followed by a memorial service at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jerry Dean Litton

BURLEY - Jerry Dean Litton, a 75-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at his home of natural causes. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley, with military rites accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 18, and from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Services

Verlee Darlene Hall

Services

Deaths and Services

Leon Robert Adams, a 67-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. A viewing fo…

Services

Services

Paul Franklin Zimmerman

Services

Services

Ruth Coleen Janssen Davis

Services

Services

Ruth Coleen Janssen Davis

Services

Services

Verlee Darlene Hall

Services

Services

Ruth Coleen Janssen Davis

Services

Death and Services

Charles William “Bill” Baker, a 94-year-old resident of Casa Grande, Arizona, and formerly of the Mini-Cassia area, passed away Sunday, Januar…

Services

Death and Services

Colesoy Rae Hutchison, infant son of Breckon and Braelyn Blauer Hutchison, of Burley, was silently born on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News