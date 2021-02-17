Deaths and Services

Verlee Darlene Hall, 84, of Paul, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ernest "Ernie" Howcroft, 71, of Buhl, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Cherril Wheeler Moses, 97, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Nedra Ann Robinson, a 76-year-old resident of Hansen, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Paul Delbert Morrison

RUPERT - Paul Delbert Morrison, a 61-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation in Rupert. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m Wednesday, February 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.