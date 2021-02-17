Deaths and Services

Verlee Darlene Hall, 84, of Paul, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ernest "Ernie" Howcroft, 71, of Buhl, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Cherril Wheeler Moses, 97, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Nedra Ann Robinson, a 76-year-old resident of Hansen, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Paul Delbert Morrison
RUPERT - Paul Delbert Morrison, a 61-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation in Rupert. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m Wednesday, February 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Jim Plocher
RUPERT - Jim Plocher, 67, of Rupert, passed away Thursday February 11, 2021 at the Cassia Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Rupert Cemetery followed by a memorial service at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Jerry Dean Litton
BURLEY - Jerry Dean Litton, a 75-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at his home of natural causes. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley, with military rites accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 18, and from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.