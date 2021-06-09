 Skip to main content
Deaths and Services
Deaths and Services

Deaths and Services

Jordan Jensen Piña

RUPERT — Service for Jordan will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian, Rupert.

Dale Grimm

RUPERT — Dale Grimm, 59, of Rupert, passed away May 25, 2021, at home. A funeral service was be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Rupert Third Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewing for family and friends was from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Services concluded with burial in the Paul Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

