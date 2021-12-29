 Skip to main content
Deaths and Services

Connie Clark, 76, of Burley, passed away December 20, 2021, at Parke View Care & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Burley West Stake Center. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jeanie B. Snow, 85, of Burley, and a well-known educator, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Medford, Oregon. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in January 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

