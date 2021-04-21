Deaths and Services

Rodney C. Kelly, 68 year old Heyburn resident, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his home in Heyburn. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Diana Lee Hill

BURLEY—Diana Lee Hill, age 74, of Burley, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Eric Pierce officiating. A visitation was held at the church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Maxeen Peterson Ward

BURLEY — Maxeen Peterson Ward, 76, of Elba, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba. Burial followed at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo. Friends were able to call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

