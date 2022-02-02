Deaths and Services

Donna Jean Henley

BURLEY — Our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Donna Jean Kessinger Henley, with family members at her side, left this life and slipped into the loving arms of her eternal companion on January 15, 2022, from the COVID-19 virus. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where family and friends will be welcomed from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn next to her husband, Carl, and son, Kevin.

Dr. Eugene Harold Holsinger, 91, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at his home in Burley. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Kim M. Maier, 61, of Burley, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Park View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 4, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

David Ramirez, 51, of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where friends and family will be greeted from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service.

Maureen Rasmussen Wallace

MIDDLETON — Maureen Rasmussen Wallace, 70, of Middleton, passed away January 24, 2022, in Boise. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Middleton East Stake Center, 1332 Cornell Street, Middleton. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A live webcast of the service for those unable to attend will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0