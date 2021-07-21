 Skip to main content
Deaths and Services
Deaths and Services

Deaths and Services

Ninfa Martinez

BURLEY—Ninfa Martinez, an 82-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Grace Community Church, located at 100 North Meridian Road, in Rupert, where a visitation was held from 10 until 10:50 a.m. prior to the service. She was laid to rest in the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements were placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Carol Grosch

RUPERT—A “Celebration of Life” for Carol Jene (Wisecaver) Grosch, will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at the Skyline, 1204 E 600 N. Jackson Rupert, Idaho. Please come and join us in remembering Carol and all the happy times.

Ronald Lee Jonson Jr. (Ronnie)

RUPERT—Memorial Services will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 99 North Highway 24 Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

