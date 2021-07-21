Deaths and Services

Ninfa Martinez

BURLEY—Ninfa Martinez, an 82-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Grace Community Church, located at 100 North Meridian Road, in Rupert, where a visitation was held from 10 until 10:50 a.m. prior to the service. She was laid to rest in the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements were placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.