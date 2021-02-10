Deaths and Services

Leon Robert Adams, a 67-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5—7 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A private burial will take place at Declo Cemetery.
Robert Amen, age 34, of Declo, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his home in Declo. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ross Willard Hawker, a 77-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Countryside Care & Rehab, in Rupert. Memorial services will be announced later this year. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
James Harrington Hicks Jr., age 45, of Burley, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ignacio Rebollozo, a 68-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Susan Marie Schanno, a 70-year-old Burley resident, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ruth Coleen Janssen Davis
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. Alex Lissow, officiating. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be directed to LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League) in care of Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Anna Mae Shults
BURLY—Anna Mae Shults, 93, of Burley, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Pella Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward, Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.