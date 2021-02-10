 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths and Services
0 comments
Deaths and Services

Deaths and Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Leon Robert Adams, a 67-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5—7 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A private burial will take place at Declo Cemetery.

Robert Amen, age 34, of Declo, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his home in Declo. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ross Willard Hawker, a 77-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Countryside Care & Rehab, in Rupert. Memorial services will be announced later this year. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

James Harrington Hicks Jr., age 45, of Burley, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ignacio Rebollozo, a 68-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Susan Marie Schanno, a 70-year-old Burley resident, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ruth Coleen Janssen Davis

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. Alex Lissow, officiating. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be directed to LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League) in care of Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Anna Mae Shults

BURLY—Anna Mae Shults, 93, of Burley, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Pella Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward, Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Services

Christine May Goodman

Services

Death and Services

Colesoy Rae Hutchison, infant son of Breckon and Braelyn Blauer Hutchison, of Burley, was silently born on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the …

Services

Services

Henry Lee Jolley

Services

Services

Henry Lee Jolley

Services

Services

Henry Lee Jolley

Services

Services

Anna Ruth Sargent Behr

Services

Services

Larry Dean Anderson

Services

Services

Anna Ruth Sargent Behr

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News