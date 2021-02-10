Deaths and Services

Leon Robert Adams, a 67-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5—7 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A private burial will take place at Declo Cemetery.

Robert Amen, age 34, of Declo, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his home in Declo. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ross Willard Hawker, a 77-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Countryside Care & Rehab, in Rupert. Memorial services will be announced later this year. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

James Harrington Hicks Jr., age 45, of Burley, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ignacio Rebollozo, a 68-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.