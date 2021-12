Deaths and Services

Robin Kirby, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Melanie Whitmore, 65, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24, Rupert.

Richard Chancey Carroll (Chance), 46, of Burley, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The funeral was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, with a viewing from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

