Deaths and Services

Alex Quintin Garcia

HEYBURN — Alex Quintin Garcia, 37, of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. A funeral was held at noon Saturday, October 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial followed at Pleasant View Cemetery. A webcast will be maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com .

Wayne Mullen

OAKLEY — Wayne Mullen, 67, of Oakley, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his home in Oakley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery with military rites by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A viewing for friends and family will be held Friday evening, October 22, 2021, from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 E. Main St. in Burley and from 10 until 10:45 Saturday morning at the church prior to the services. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.