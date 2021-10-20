Deaths and Services

Alex Quintin Garcia
HEYBURN — Alex Quintin Garcia, 37, of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. A funeral was held at noon Saturday, October 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial followed at Pleasant View Cemetery. A webcast will be maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Wayne Mullen
OAKLEY — Wayne Mullen, 67, of Oakley, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his home in Oakley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery with military rites by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A viewing for friends and family will be held Friday evening, October 22, 2021, from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 E. Main St. in Burley and from 10 until 10:45 Saturday morning at the church prior to the services. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Ivan L. “Ike” Smith
KIMBERLY — Ivan L. “Ike” Smith, 79, of Kimberly, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life was held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Apostolic House of Prayer, 94 E. Baseline Road in Rupert, with Pastor John Crawford officiating. Urn placement will take place at a later date in the Paul Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
Parker Ward
BURLEY — Parker Ward, 2-year-old child of Alex Ward and Samantha Alleger, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, October 20, 2021. A viewing for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Service arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home of Burley.