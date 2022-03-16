Deaths and Services

David Ray Mickelsen

RUPERT — David Ray Mickelsen, 78, previously of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Acequia First Ward chapel. Viewings were be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Hanen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial was at the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Delbert Earl Sutliff

RUPERT — Delbert Earl Sutliff, 83, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Idaho 24, Rupert, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Urn placement will take place at the View Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Carolyn Anderson Taylor

BURLEY — Carolyn Anderson Taylor, 81, of Burley, passed away Thursday evening, March 10, 2022, at her home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the funeral at the church.

Carolyn Marie Teeter

HEYBURN — Carolyn Marie Teeter, 77, of Heyburn, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral service. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.

Lawrence William (Larry) Ward

MURTAUGH — Lawrence William (Larry) Ward, 85, of Murtaugh, passed away at his home Sunday, March 6, 2022. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Murtaugh Ward, 23709 U.S. 30, Murtaugh, with Bishop Rod Jones officiating. Following the service, Larry’s body was laid to rest in the Oakley Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0