Deaths and Services

Richard Whitey Cooper, 71, of Oakley, died March 30, 2021. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

Mary Kay Lindauer, age 80, of Honeyville, Utah, and formerly of Rupert, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her son’s home in Utah. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Richard Donald Oliver, a 78-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at his home on Friday, March 26, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

