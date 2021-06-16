Deaths and Services (copy)

 Skip to main content
Deaths and Services

Richard “Dick” Stark Lewis, 86, formerly of Declo, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. Services are pending at Zeyer Funeral Chapel. 208-467-7300

Dallas L. Carotta

RUPERT—Pacific City—Dallas L. Carotta of Pacific City, Oregon, passed away from a massive stroke on April 26, 2021.Gravesite service will be at the Rupert Cemetery on June 18th, starting at 1:00 with a luncheon at Trinity Lutheran Church afterwards. Donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran, Rupert, Idaho.

Donald A. Howell

BURLEY—There will be a graveside service on June 17th at noon at the Declo Cemetery with Military Honors by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

