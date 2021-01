Joan Bronell Rork , 82 of Twin Falls passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sharon Lanell Jensen, a 79-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at her home. A graveside service was held at 2 PM Monday, January 4, 2021, at Paul Cemetery. Arrangements were placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.